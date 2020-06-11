Kochi: Petty thief nabbed hours after fleeing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A few hours after he escaped from custody while being taken to a Covid-19 facility centre, the accused in a chain-snatching case landed in police net. Melbin, 24, of Kannur had been taken into custody for snatching a chain of a woman in the city on Tuesday and was being taken to the facility set up at the old CI office at Tripunithura under the Hill Palace police station, as part of Covid-19 containment measures.

He was to be produced before the magistrate on Wednesday. When his handcuffs were taken off, Melbin pushed aside the policemen on duty and escaped. The incident occurred around 6pm in the day.The police officers immediately passed the information via wireless and the police teams were deployed throughout the night to nab Melbin. He was picked up from Tripunithura town by early morning.