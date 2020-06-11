Shainu Mohan By

KOCHI: ‘Memoirs of Devaki - Oru Ammummakaalam...’ is a short documentary that reflects the nostalgia of a nonagenarian amidst mankind’s ventures with illnesses and epidemics. The film by Vinu Janardanan, featuring his 91-year-old grandmother Devaki has won many hearts online soon after it was released. It takes viewers on a walk down the memory lane with her narratives that include stories from her life during past epidemics, imparting hope for a generation that is struggling to cope with Covid-19.

Vinu, a media professional based in Thiruvananthapuram, never intended to make a short film when he decided to spend his lockdown days at home in Kollam. “I always wanted to document my grandmother’s routine. She is a very active person and amuses everyone around her with interesting stories from the past. She is an eloquent storyteller. So, I started documenting her routine, and her connection with nature. She takes walks around the house every day, reads the newspaper and has a very clear perspective on everything happening around. I wanted to know her take on Covid-19 situation and she didn’t hesitate to share her memories of similar situations she has faced in her life,” says Vinu Janardanan, who launched the short film in his YouTube Channel ‘Leafy Stories’ recently.

The pandemic has helped create and strengthen bonds between generations. “I have a special bond with my grandmother and spending more time with my family taught me a lot,” he says. Nobody at home knew Vinu was shooting or making a film. “I used to shoot when the light was good or when she was out for a stroll during the evenings. After a point, the idea of converting them to a film came to me. She had spoken about how mankind survived similar pandemic in the past. I wanted to share her experience with everyone,” says Vinu, whose previous work was a rockumentary on ‘Agam’.

According to Vinu, staying creative is one way to cope with any crisis. Film editor Karthik Jogesh edited the short film. “One of the main attractions of the video was the natural sounds I managed to capture,” says Vinu, who was also the assistant director of Malayalam movie - Pathinettam Padi.