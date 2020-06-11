STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

You are invited! COVID-19 themed wedding card becomes instant hit

Wedding invites are transforming as people are looking for ways to make their Covid weddings more special.

Published: 11th June 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Anina Elizabeth Jacob

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid pandemic has transformed everything around us—shopping and socialising to weddings. From ‘big fat’ weddings to “just family” arrangements and virtual weddings, couples are finding creative ways to celebrate. Anjana Santhosh, a bride-to-be, wanted to do away with gaudy wedding cards, and had her eyes on something quirky. So she came up with a wedding card that is Covid-19 themed. 

Doodle artist and illustrator Anina Elizabeth Jacob, Anjana’s friend, created an animated version of the invites, drawing the couple with masks on their faces. The idea became an instant hit.“Anjana approached me to design her wedding invite, with a concept she already had in mind. She had even sketched the characters and format,” says Anina.Both the bride and groom are seen wearing face masks, standing apart from each other—the bride on the balcony and groom standing on the ground, a social Covid special twist to the age old romantic set-up. The invite also features the bride and groom in traditional Kerala wedding attire. 

“The couple had sent photographs of their wedding attire, which I replicated in the images. Even, the groom is seen holding a garland instead of a ring to convey the message about social distancing,” says Anina.The wedding industry is shifting shape to keep up with the social media-savvy generation and current developments. “I usually get orders for digital invites from the younger generation for their friends, family or co-workers. With Covid-19, since everything has become digital now, the demand for digital invites has also increased,” says Anina.

Having a concept in hand definitely made Anina’s work easy this time. Based on suggestions the brides, she also tries to recreate their memorable moments. Animated versions of the invites are also available with sparkling stars and background score upon demand.With the characters, the messages on wedding cards have changed too. What used to be ‘bring your blessings’ has now become ‘Don’t forget your face masks’. Besides making wedding invites, Anina has also partnered with Bengaluru-based firm The Talking Canvas to conduct online doodle courses for children. This would help them deal with stress better.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anina Elizabeth Jacob covid wedding cards
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp