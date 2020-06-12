320 healthcare workers to leave Kochi for Gulf on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the flights evacuating Keralites stranded abroad due to the Covid lockdown continue to touchdown Kochi - about 4,500 passengers arrived in the past three days -, the international airport will also witness over 300 healthcare leaving on Friday on a Covid mission to the Gulf.

A statement by Kochi airport said 320 passengers, mainly healthcare professionals, will leave to Kuwait on Friday, making it at least the third batch of healthcare workers leaving for the Middle East from Kochi.

On May 9, 88 health workers including 38 from Kerala, left for the UAE, while on May 20, a 105-member medical team travelled to the UAE from Kochi airport.

On Friday, six international relief flights from West Asia are to reach Kochi with 1,250 passengers. There will be four flights from Kuwait alone, with Go Air operating two, one each by Indigo and Kuwait Airways. The day will also see two flights from Doha, Qatar.