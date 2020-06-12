STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coastal areas face the monsoon wrath

Though the monsoon is yet to intensify, many coastal regions in the district are already suffering due to sea erosion.

The walkway washed away by the sea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the monsoon is yet to intensify, many coastal regions in the district are already suffering due to sea erosion. South Beach in Fort Kochi is one of the worst-affected regions this time. The sea intrusion and erosion have claimed a portion of walkway near the beach. The safety railings have also been washed away. The beach was one of the worst-affected regions during Cyclone Ockhi, following which the local body and the Tourism Department undertook renovations. However, this has failed to be effective. 

“Over the last few years, the sea has claimed a huge portion of the beach. Only 30m of the footpath remained, which has now been destroyed in the rain. As the sea ventures more into the land, the water body becomes deeper making it dangerous for people to venture into,’ said Sudheer P P, a lifeguard at the beach. The area has been currently cordoned off to the public. 

“Various reclamation measures taken through the years have failed to work. Hence, it was decided to conduct a detailed study of the beach. Academics from IIT Madras were scheduled to come in.  However, the plans have come to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said an official of District Tourism Promotion Council.

Chellanam

The much-awaited laying of geotubes along Chellanam harbour, which was started a few weeks back, has also come to a standstill due to unavailability of sand. According to panchayat officials, temporary measures such as geo bags are being set up to protect the area.

Vypeen

Residents of Nayarambalam region have been protesting against the apathy of authorities in setting up coastal protection measures such as breakwaters and seawalls at Veliyathamparambu beach. The area along with Edavanakkad and Njararakkal panchayat faces the threat of flooding during monsoon. “A tender for construction of a seawall has been issued but is yet to get any takers. The project estimate for setting up a breakwater too has been readied, but the work is delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic,” said Shibu E P, Nayarambalam panchayat president.

