Fear of flood grips them

Those living on the banks of Periyar fear another flood as the authorities are yet to remove the silt that 
accumulated near the  Vallarpadom Railway Bridge

Published: 12th June 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

The silt accumulation near Vallarpadom Railway Bridge

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of various wards at Vaduthala, Alangad, Varapuzha and Cheranelloor panchayats and Eroor Municipality living on the banks of the Periyar are a worried lot. With the authorities concerned failing to remove the silt that accumulated near the Vallarpadom railway bridge, many residents fear another flood and have begun looking for temporary rented accommodation once the monsoon intensifies.

“The silt has accumulated right at the place where the river meets Vembanad Lake,” said Jacob Santhosh, district member, National Campaign for People’s Right to Information. “This silt is obstructing the natural flow of the river and has also reduced its holding capacity. Silt accumulation is a problem in the entire stretch of the river. However, the silt accumulation near Vallarpadam Railway Bridge is a very severe,” he said.According to him, if steps are not taken soon, not only the panchayats along the river but also the places within Kochi corporation limits will get flooded as monsoon gathers strength.

 “Operation Breakthrough will not make even a small dent in the waterlogging situation,” said Jacob.  
He added the problem lies in the manner in which the District Administration decided to proceed. “Though the G.O (Rt) No 3880/2019/RD directed the district administrations to use the provisions of the Disaster Management Act to restore the natural flow of the rivers by removing the silt and mud, Ernakulam district administration proceeded in a wrong direction,” he said. 

“The District Collector proceeded with the River Banks and  Regulation of Removal of Sand Act, 2001, to draw up a plan. Under this act, the plans drawn up need the approval of the Union Environment Ministry. Hence, the delay. Measures that could have been easily implemented invoking the Disaster Management Rule are now getting inordinately delayed posing a threat to the lives and property of the residents,” he said.

According to a resident, the problem started back in 2010, during the construction of the Vallarpadam railway bridge. “To enable the transportation of construction materials, the railway contractor planted huge pipes filled with concrete on the river bed. However, after completion of the construction they didn’t bother to remove the pipes,” he said. Hence, over the years, silt began accumulating near the obstruction. “This became more severe after the 2018 flood,” added the resident. One can see the silt and mud accumulated in an area equivalent to a football ground in the river, said Varghese Kolarikal, member, Alangad panchayat. “During the last flood, the entire ward 11 and 16 of the panchayat got submerged. The same will happen this time too,” he said.

According to him, the panchayats situated on river had sent a representation to the district collector and chief minister. “The CM’s office forwarded the letter to the collector directing him to take necessary action. But the Collector sent a letter to the panchayats telling them to take the necessary steps for which funds from the disaster management quota will be handed over to the local bodies,” said Varghese.

Official version 
District Collector S Suhas said plans have been drawn up to remove the silt and has been sent to the Centre for approval.

