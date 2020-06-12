STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC fixes one-year deadline to rid Konthuruthy river of encroachments

The High Court has ordered the removal of encroachments on the Konthuruthy river puramboke land within a year to make the river navigable.

Published: 12th June 2020 06:49 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has ordered the removal of encroachments on the Konthuruthy river puramboke land within a year to make the river navigable. This, said the court, should be done after the encroachers are rehabilitated by the state government and Kochi Corporation.

It said after the encroachments are removed, the statutory body concerned should build embankments on either sides of the river. Steps should be taken to remove the bund by constructing a bridge over the river to ensure free flow of water, said the court, adding that no permanent building numbers should be allotted to construction carried out by encroachers.

It said the corporation should ensure no waste is dumped into the river, that the silt and waste is removed on a war-footing. It also said the corporation shall not permit further construction on the riverbed. The court directed the Revenue department secretary to convene a meeting of the district collector, corporation authorities and other stakeholders, including MLAs and MPs, to find a solution for rehabilitating the encroachers. 

The court issued the directives on a petition filed by Konthuruthy native K J Tomy, alleging that the government failed to prevent encroachments on the river. He said the river was dying a slow death due to widespread encroachments by members of Bhoorahitha Samrakshana Samithi and its width had shrunk to 3m from 48m. 

