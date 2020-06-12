STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Life lessons

Arun Kunjunny’s lockdown project brings about a positive twist to many every-day things, inspiring those around him

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: For 70-odd people, their day begins with photographer and life coach Arun Kunjunny’s uplifting words along with a picture. Arun’s lockdown project, now on its 80th day, has turned into comfort food for the soul. He chose to document every day of the lockdown with a photograph accompanied by a tale which relates to the trying times we are going through. Having observed and captured the extraordinary in the mundane, Arun has gotten into a groove of sending these every day to 70 close friends on WhatsApp. “It has turned into a forward from my side, a reminder to these friends that I’m thinking of them and wishing for their good-health. It keeps them together as a community,” he says. The project is regularly updated on his Facebook handle.

Arun has transformed and correlated nature’s bounties to contexts surrounding the pandemic. A snap of a trapped lizard on Day 4 is compared to our locked lives in quarantine - ‘hanging on for all it takes’. On Day 34, Arun shot a cracked glass citing that all our lives are similar. That ‘it is important to try and look to pour water as long as it holds together. And hope is something we shouldn’t let go as the glass of life is bound to repair itself’.

“The project was intended to feed the creative pursuits of my brain, a challenge to make things more beautiful with a different perspective. When I started, I was concerned about the length of the project — a 30-day venture extended to 60, 70 and now 80. As photography has always been a passion, it was natural for me to turn to the same. Currently, there is a shroud of negativity that envelopes us and we need to devour more positive stuff. As I usually write, I contemplated combining both and doing something that people would like to see,” he says.

Arun’s project truly comes from indoors. For, he hasn’t stepped outside his gate in the past 80 days. He considers it a social responsibility to be mindful of one’s surroundings and stay within four walls, especially when one lives with aged relatives. Staying home has compelled Arun to appreciate the finer things in life. His little world features a variety of plants, insects and objects in his house. “My mother is a retired Botany professor so we’ve always had plants around the house. Also, I tend to weave stories around inanimate objects. I’ve even made a short film on a pen and how the object is used by several people. I’ve also considered coming up with photography as a module to teach focus and observation to kids,” he explains.

Arun admits that one of his first jobs working with a stock photography company helped him develop a visual acumen. “I’ve understood the importance of light play and movement. We all see the same world but the difference lies in how one chooses to see it,” Arun quips. Are the images pre-planned? “Not quite. However, I also think about subjects that are significant in the present scenario. One of them, a picture featuring a wallet with money, was always at the back of my mind. The ones who have money are unable to use it and those who don’t, feel like they do not have enough,” describes Arun.

The Thiruvananthapuram native plans to exhibit the pictures post the pandemic, inspiring people to look at the different facets of life. Certified as a life coach just before the lockdown, Arun hopes to use his skills as a corporate communicator, photographer, filmmaker, and writer to, in his words, ‘talk sense differently’.

