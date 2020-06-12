Maker Village invites applications

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Applications are invited for grants of up to` 10 lakh under the Nidhi Prayas programme floated by the Union government to boost startup ecosystems across the country.Hardware startups anywhere in India can apply through Maker Village Kochi for availing the scheme. Spearheaded by the Government of India’s Department of Science and Technology, Nidhi Prayas provides support for early-stage innovators, with “Innovate without fear of failure” being the motto. Startups that are already beneficiaries of the scheme cannot apply.

Applications can be submitted online (https://makervillage.in/nidhiprayasprogram.php) on or before June 20.