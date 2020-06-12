Missing 95-year-old found dead in pond

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The body of a 95-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday evening was found in a pond at Sreemoolanagaram near Kalady on Thursday morning. The deceased is Thomakunju, son of Anthony of Koottala House, Sreemoolanagaram.

An officer with Kalady police station said he may have fallen into the pond by accident, which was very deep and was used for aquaculture by an individual. The Kalady police have registered a case for unnatural death and launched a probe. The body was handed over to relatives after an autopsy.