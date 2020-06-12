Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates IC4 of Cochin Smart Mission

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Integrated Command Control Communication Centre (IC4) of Cochin Smart Mission Ltd, via online on Monday. The IC4 will integrate various state departments by bringing them under one umbrella using the technology. Total assets in the city will be recorded through GIS mapping. Web maps will be prepared which will help in improving public transportation, streaming solutions for civic issues like waterlogging and ensuring effective disaster management during floods and pandemics. A citizen web portal and mobile app are also part of IC4. Those who are residing in Greater Kochi will benefit from the project.

The public will be able to avail services of the government digitally and can submit their grievances through the portal. Officers of the departments concerned will address the grievances. Citizens can also complain about waterlogging, defunct street lights, unhygienic conditions and waste removal through the portal. Those who do not have access to technology can avail the services through Akshaya Centres.