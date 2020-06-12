Safe social media for women

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Recently, the internet was blown by viral TikTok videos glorifying acid attacks and rapes. The videos along with TikTok drew sharp criticism and caught attention for all the wrong reasons. Women looking for a safe environment which gives them an opportunity to voice opinions can check these apps/platforms.Momspresso is a multilingual content platform that caters to the multifaceted moms of today. It is a platform for moms, brewing with the energy of possibilities.

iDiva is an online destination for Indian women offering style and beauty tips, relationship advice, entertainment news and celebrity gossip and health tips. Be it Bollywood, entertainment, fashion, beauty, health, humour, relationships – you can get all your fixes on iDiva.com! Its baseline, iDiva, is who you are, personifies the mindset of the new Indian woman, and heralds a new year of change, positivity and hope.

POPxo is the digital community for millennial women who deep-dive on the idea of what it means to be a modern Indian woman and desire to want more from life. It features questions, polls and discussions, stories and videos, quotes and other fun stuff. It covers all things one would talk about with their BFF - style, beauty, love, friendship, relationships, sunsigns, shaadi and more. ShareChat is a social networking and regional content platform for the fast-growing Internet users in India. It enables users to get everything whether it is related to fun or GK.