Two test positive in Ernakulam district; six recover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a positive turn of tide for Ernakulam, six patients previously admitted for Covid-19 were discharged on Thursday, against two more testing positive. Those tested positive in the district are a 32-year-old Maharashtra native who arrived in Kochi on June 8 and a 49-year-old woman belonging to Kadavanthra, who arrived from Mumbai.

A close relative of the latter had tested positive on Wednesday, and as per the health department, both these persons had travelled together on the train on their way back. Both the persons who tested positive have been shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

“Usually early recovery is observed in asymptomatic cases, though it is difficult to identify the virus in the first place. We do get both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases. It’s too early to compare the recovery rates,” said an official at MCH Kalamassery.