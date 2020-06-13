Canal Rejuvenation project gains momentum

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The detailed project report (DPR) of the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project mooted by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is nearing completion. KMRL was in the dock after allegations cropped up that its unscientific drainage construction caused flooding in the city. The project comprises an independent sewage treatment and disposal system to ensure effective flood management and smooth flow of water. With this project, KMRL intends to reestablish Kochi’s connection with waterways to improve connectivity and efficiently tackle waterlogging.

“During our preliminary analysis, it was found that waste dumping was the primary cause of canal pollution. The residents of Kochi should stop disposing garbage in these canals,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, MD, KMRL. Alkesh had earlier stressed that canals are the lifelines of a city and that there was an urgent need to rejuvenate Kochi’s poorly maintained canals.

A 3D image of the pedestrian bridge

For several years, Kochi’s drains have been a bane for the city. Waste dumping and unscientific sewage treatment have saturated canals, leading to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city. With the project, the resurgence of five major canals — Edappally canal (11.15km), Chilavanoor canal (11.023km), Thevara–Perandoor canal (9.84km), Thevara canal (1.41km) and Market canal (0.66km) — will be carried out in a phased and time-bound manner. Orders prohibiting waste dumping in these areas have already been issued by the collector. Under the project, recreational spaces will be constructed for the public, alongside canals. The rejuvenated canals could also be used by the existing public transport system to conduct feeder service.

In October 2019, a Dutch contingent, headed by King William-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, had visited Kochi and showed interest in being a part of Kochi’s development initiatives.

As a result, the tender for the concept design, detailed design and supervisory services of the IURWTS project was awarded to a Netherlands-based consortium Antea Nederland BV and Unihorn. Work on the `1,364-crore project will commence once the DPR is cleared.

A meeting was held in January with MPs, MLAs and councillors to receive their feedback on the project.

Evicting encroachments and waste dumping was highlighted during the meeting. The project has the wholehearted support of peoples’representatives. The new DPR will include their suggestions as well.