Case of missing rifles: HC dismisses CBI probe petition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a CBI probe into the findings of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) that 25 rifles and 12,061 live cartridges had gone missing from Special Armed Police Battalion. The petition was filed by P R Ramachandra Kaimal, president, Hindu Seva Kendra, Changanassery. The state government submitted it was found that no INSAS rifle was missing, as mentioned in the CAG report. Of the 660 rifles issued from the Police Chief Store, 647 were available in the camp and the remaining 13 were sent to Manipur for the training of Indian Reserve Battalion trainees.