Five more test positive in Ernakulam district; three recover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Friday. A 38-year-old Kothamangalam native who arrived from Mumbai on May 29, a 34-year-old Alangad native who arrived on May 30 from Dubai, a 49-year-old Kakkanad native, who arrived from Maharashtra on May 31, a 28-year-old Maharashtra native working in a private shipping company in Kochi who arrived on June 5 and a 33-year-old Koothattukulam native who arrived from Kuwait were among those tested positive for Covid-19 in the district. According to the health department, three persons recovered in the district. A total of 56 persons are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at various hospitals in the district now.