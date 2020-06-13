STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Five more test positive in Ernakulam district; three recover

A total of 56 persons are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at various hospitals in the district now.

Published: 13th June 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

A devotee undergoing thermal screening at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Friday. A 38-year-old Kothamangalam native who arrived from Mumbai on May 29, a 34-year-old Alangad native who arrived on May 30 from Dubai, a 49-year-old Kakkanad native, who arrived from Maharashtra on May 31, a 28-year-old Maharashtra native working in a private shipping company in Kochi who arrived on June 5 and a 33-year-old Koothattukulam native who arrived from Kuwait were among those tested positive for Covid-19 in the district. According to the health department, three persons recovered in the district. A total of 56 persons are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at various hospitals in the district now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp