STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Govt should incentivise new models of post-Covid’

He cited 25/25, the new working model brought up by TCS, the largest IT company in the country.

Published: 13th June 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Economist and investment advisor VK Vijayakumar has sought tax incentives and other government initiatives to encourage the new and sustainable business models evolved out of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was delivering a speech on economy and environment in the post Covid world as part of the Beyond Square Feet lecture series organised by Asset Homes, via zoom and Facebook live. 

He cited 25/25, the new working model brought up by TCS, the largest IT company in the country. As per the new model, 75 per cent of its employees will continue work from home in the post Covid scenario. There are more than 1 million employees in the country’s four IT giants, including TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL, and if this 25/25 model is applied to them, nearly 7.5 lakh people will work from home. It means that those many people will not take their cars out to roads in the morning rush hours and will not further choke up the roads, contributing to the economy and environment at one shot. 

Vijayakumar also pointed out that contrary to popular belief, many of the IT companies have reported higher productivity through the newly necessitated work-from-home scenario. In the real estate sector, demands will be increased for affordably-priced environment-friendly projects with sustainable prospects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp