‘Govt should incentivise new models of post-Covid’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Economist and investment advisor VK Vijayakumar has sought tax incentives and other government initiatives to encourage the new and sustainable business models evolved out of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was delivering a speech on economy and environment in the post Covid world as part of the Beyond Square Feet lecture series organised by Asset Homes, via zoom and Facebook live.

He cited 25/25, the new working model brought up by TCS, the largest IT company in the country. As per the new model, 75 per cent of its employees will continue work from home in the post Covid scenario. There are more than 1 million employees in the country’s four IT giants, including TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL, and if this 25/25 model is applied to them, nearly 7.5 lakh people will work from home. It means that those many people will not take their cars out to roads in the morning rush hours and will not further choke up the roads, contributing to the economy and environment at one shot.

Vijayakumar also pointed out that contrary to popular belief, many of the IT companies have reported higher productivity through the newly necessitated work-from-home scenario. In the real estate sector, demands will be increased for affordably-priced environment-friendly projects with sustainable prospects.