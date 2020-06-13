STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Hygiene first: Catering services to become costly

Availing  catering service for family functions is going to be a costly affair in Kerala as the firms are going in for massive investment on the hygiene front, which will be passed on to customers.

Published: 13th June 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajaykanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Availing  catering service for family functions is going to be a costly affair in Kerala as the firms are going in for massive investment on the hygiene front, which will be passed on to customers. Industry experts feel that though around 15,000 catering firms — both registered and unregistered — operate in the state, only those which invest heavily in ensuring hygiene by adapting to the changing times will be able to take their business forward.

“The pandemic has taught us to focus on health and sanitation. The catering industry is in dire straits and needs to adopt tough hygiene practices for staff while preparing and serving food,” said All Kerala Caterers Association general secretary V Sunukumar. “It will take another four to five months for the catering sector to get on to the revival track. Bulk orders will be a rarity as functions are going to be close family affairs with maximum 50 persons and the catering firms will not be able to deliver the service at cheap rates,” he said, adding that many small-time players will not be able to survive unless they quickly adapt and innovate.

“The pandemic has changed the way people think. Diners or customers will only prefer a place with best hygiene levels. Customers will start choosing caterers only after visiting the kitchen and its premises. If the pandemic fear persists, it will take more time for the revival of the catering business. The cloud kitchen concept will work only if you have the state-ofthe- art infrastructure with best hygiene levels. Caterers will not be able to keep their kitchens a secret,” said Ideal Caterers managing director Hisham Kabeer. “The industry will be forced to go by quality and standardisation norms of FSSAI and HACCP,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp