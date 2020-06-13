Land acquisition nod rekindles an islet’s mainland connectivity hopes

KIRAN NARAYANAN By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Rekindling the hopes of natives of Parambussery - an islet near Aluva - of mainland connectivity, a meeting held here under the aegis of Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar decided to complete the land acquisition for the approach road of the Alungal Kadavu bridge by July 31. Though the bridge was built across Manjalithodu in 2017, the approach roads could not be built owing to legal hassles. The Alungal Kadavu bridge action council then built a temporary muddy road in protest against the officials’ alleged lackadaisical approach towards their plight.

In a report published on March 6, TNIE had highlighted the hardships faced by Parambussery residents due to the absence of approach roads. At the meeting, it was decided to acquire 79 cents of private land. The state government has already given special exemption under the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act to fill 28 cents of wetland for the purpose.

The social impact study of the project is over. Along with land acquisition, other officials works will be wrapped up by July 31 to commence the construction. “It’s a welcome move. The Parambussery panchayat has already started desilting the canal. The temporary approach road has started sinking with the arrival of monsoon. We hope to get better connectivity to the mainland by the next monsoon,” said Dr Rajana Hareesh, a member of the action council.

The lack of connectivity had caused immense hardships to the natives during the 2018 flood, with around 70 families getting stuck on the islet for two weeks. Around 25 families got stranded there for 10 days during last year’s flood. The areas witnesses constant flooding which has rendered paddy fields useless for the past 20 years. Hence, the project is also expected to rejuvenate farming.