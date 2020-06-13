STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Land acquisition nod rekindles an islet’s mainland connectivity hopes

In a report published on March 6, TNIE had highlighted the hardships faced by Parambussery residents due to the absence of approach roads.

Published: 13th June 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

A grab of the TNIE report published on March 6 on the plight of the Parambussery natives.

By KIRAN NARAYANAN
Express News Service

KOCHI: Rekindling the hopes of natives of Parambussery - an islet near Aluva - of mainland connectivity, a meeting held here under the aegis of Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar decided to complete the land acquisition for the approach road of the Alungal Kadavu bridge by July 31. Though the bridge was built across Manjalithodu in 2017, the approach roads could not be built owing to legal hassles. The Alungal Kadavu bridge action council then built a temporary muddy road in protest against the officials’ alleged lackadaisical approach towards their plight.

In a report published on March 6, TNIE had highlighted the hardships faced by Parambussery residents due to the absence of approach roads. At the meeting, it was decided to acquire 79 cents of private land. The state government has already given special exemption under the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act to fill 28 cents of wetland for the purpose.

The social impact study of the project is over. Along with land acquisition, other officials works will be wrapped up by July 31 to commence the construction. “It’s a welcome move. The Parambussery panchayat has already started desilting the canal. The temporary approach road has started sinking with the arrival of monsoon. We hope to get better connectivity to the mainland by the next monsoon,” said Dr Rajana Hareesh, a member of the action council.

The lack of connectivity had caused immense hardships to the natives during the 2018 flood, with around 70 families getting stuck on the islet for two weeks. Around 25 families got stranded there for 10 days during last year’s flood. The areas witnesses constant flooding which has rendered paddy fields useless for the past 20 years. Hence, the project is also expected to rejuvenate farming.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp