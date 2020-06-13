STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sporting talents turn helpers in farms

A collective of sports enthusiasts from Vazhakkulam formed the Travancore Sports Centre a couple of years ago to promote upcoming sports talents in the district.

Published: 13th June 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Travancore Sports Centre at a pineapple farm in Vazhakkulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A collective of sports enthusiasts from Vazhakkulam formed the Travancore Sports Centre a couple of years ago to promote upcoming sports talents in the district. The group has now come forward to help out pineapple farmers in the region, who are grappling with a shortage of help at farms, with migrant labourers employed in pineapple farms returning to their native places amid the lockdown.

Around 25 sports players who have played at the regional and state level have been enlisted to help at farms in Vazhakkulam and nearby areas. Aimed at young college-going players, the initiative is a source of income and a chance for many to reconnect with their agrarian roots. “We are planning to expand our team to at least 100 members. Players from Manjalloor and nearby panchayats have expressed interest in being a part of the initiative. The registered members are being paid `800 for eight hours of labour,” said Jose Perumpilikkunael, president of Travancore Sports Centre.

The players begin their day under the guidance of sports instructors who are part of the club. To ensure that their bodies remain in form, warmup sessions are conducted. “We have chosen players with good fitness levels to work in farms. They are trained on the correct method to harvest pineapple, load them into baskets without damage and other basics.

The activities have sufficient intervals to avoid any strain or stress on body muscles. Each day ends with a set of exercises,” said M P Thomas, a physical education instructor and secretary of the sports centre.“The lockdown had confined the players to their rooms. Physically engaging activities will ensure that they remain in good form for the upcoming competitions. We are planning to build a team that is capable of helping out in all kinds of farming activities,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp