Sporting talents turn helpers in farms

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A collective of sports enthusiasts from Vazhakkulam formed the Travancore Sports Centre a couple of years ago to promote upcoming sports talents in the district. The group has now come forward to help out pineapple farmers in the region, who are grappling with a shortage of help at farms, with migrant labourers employed in pineapple farms returning to their native places amid the lockdown.

Around 25 sports players who have played at the regional and state level have been enlisted to help at farms in Vazhakkulam and nearby areas. Aimed at young college-going players, the initiative is a source of income and a chance for many to reconnect with their agrarian roots. “We are planning to expand our team to at least 100 members. Players from Manjalloor and nearby panchayats have expressed interest in being a part of the initiative. The registered members are being paid `800 for eight hours of labour,” said Jose Perumpilikkunael, president of Travancore Sports Centre.

The players begin their day under the guidance of sports instructors who are part of the club. To ensure that their bodies remain in form, warmup sessions are conducted. “We have chosen players with good fitness levels to work in farms. They are trained on the correct method to harvest pineapple, load them into baskets without damage and other basics.

The activities have sufficient intervals to avoid any strain or stress on body muscles. Each day ends with a set of exercises,” said M P Thomas, a physical education instructor and secretary of the sports centre.“The lockdown had confined the players to their rooms. Physically engaging activities will ensure that they remain in good form for the upcoming competitions. We are planning to build a team that is capable of helping out in all kinds of farming activities,” he added.