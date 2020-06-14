Five-year jail term, fine for youth who molested minor

KOCHI: The additional sessions court conducting trial in Pocso cases has sentenced a Nellikuzhi native to five years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of `25,000 for sexually harassing a minor girl in 2017. The sentence was given to Reji, 28, a resident of Cherapady Colony in Nellikuzhi near Kothamangalam. He will have to undergo six months of imprisonment, if he fails to pay the fine amount. The incident took place on September 4, 2017. The victim who was staying at an orphanage visited her relative’s home in the neighbourhood of the youth. He invited the victim for ‘Onasadya’ at his house and later molested her. The case was investigated by Kothamangalam police.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Special SC hearing on non-working day on Vinod Dua's plea one of many instances
COVID-19 testing to be increased in Delhi by three times in next 6 days: Amit Shah
Police made me delete photo with Messi: Fan after invading pitch
Ban on saliva may upset balance between bat and ball in Test cricket, warns Mark Taylor
18 new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, total tally rises to 194; death toll at 4
Fell short of mandatory borrowing through debt securities: PNB Housing Finance