Five-year jail term, fine for youth who molested minor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The additional sessions court conducting trial in Pocso cases has sentenced a Nellikuzhi native to five years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of `25,000 for sexually harassing a minor girl in 2017. The sentence was given to Reji, 28, a resident of Cherapady Colony in Nellikuzhi near Kothamangalam. He will have to undergo six months of imprisonment, if he fails to pay the fine amount. The incident took place on September 4, 2017. The victim who was staying at an orphanage visited her relative’s home in the neighbourhood of the youth. He invited the victim for ‘Onasadya’ at his house and later molested her. The case was investigated by Kothamangalam police.