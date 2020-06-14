STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four-member gang who robbed woman realtor on June 5 nabbed

A four-member gang who robbed gold ornaments of a woman realtor in the city after locking her inside a house on Monastery Road near Ernakulam Junction on June 5 landed in police net.

Published: 14th June 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A four-member gang who robbed gold ornaments of a woman realtor in the city after locking her inside a house on Monastery Road near Ernakulam Junction on June 5 landed in police net.The accused, including two women, had committed the theft in the guise of showing her a house for rent. Aswathy, 27, of Cherthala, Kannan, 21, of Pettah, Thiruvananthapuram, Mohammed Bilal, 25, of Arookutty, Vaduthala, and Indu, 32, of North Paravoor, had called the victim over phone to Monastery Road to show her a house for rent.  

When the victim arrived at the spot by around 4pm on the day the gang invited her inside in the guise of showing her the rooms and when she entered they locked her in a room and manhandled her.Subsequently, the gang robbed the woman’s chain weighing 1.5 sovereign, earrings weighing half sovereign and a ring of half sovereign and fled with the ornaments. “They threatened to kill her if she informed the matter to the police. However, she lodged a complaint with Ernakulam Central Police.

We found that the accused had been staying in a rented house at Kannadikkadu following which they were arrested,” said an officer. During the interrogation the accused confessed that they pawned the ornaments at a private financial establishment in Poochakkal. The police recovered the ornaments later. A team led by Central CI S Vijay Shankar made the arrest.

