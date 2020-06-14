STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liberian woman, son await help of kind hearts to return home

Out of money and stuck in a foreign country for the past two months, Jenneh Paye and her two-and-a-half-year-old-son Jin Paye are waiting for help to travel back to Liberia.

Jenneh with her two-and half-year-old son Jin at Lisie Hospital in Kochi | Express

By Express News Service

Though the surgery was successful, they are now stuck in Lisie Hospital after their flight back home was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.Jenneh and son reached Kerala on March 2.

They arrived here for the child’s heart surgery after Jin was diagnosed with a hole in the heart within a few months of his birth. Surgery was the only solution. Though Liberia has made progress in its healthcare system, the country still does not have facilities for operating and treating heart diseases in children. 

Dr Sia Wata Camanor, senior paediatrician of JFK Hospital in Liberia, collaborated with the paediatric cardiology team in Lisie and arranged for the boy’s treatment. “Within a few months, my husband and I managed to collect enough money to travel to India and get Jin operated though it meant working overtime and mortgaging our family house. We accepted the struggle for my son’s recovery,” said Jenneh. 

Jin used to get recurrent respiratory infections, she said. 
The surgery went well and his heart condition was rectified by closing the hole, Lisie hospital authorities said. Though the return flight tickets were booked for April, the pandemic scuppered all her travel plans. 

“They had only planned for a month’s stay. But they ran out of money after they were forced to stay back for an extended period. For now, the hospital management is taking care of their food and shelter with some help from the Liberian Consulate and a few philanthropists. We hope she gets to go back home soon,” said a Lisie Hospital official.  

Comments

