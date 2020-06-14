Panel records statement of woman who was locked up inside house

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Women’s Commission Chairperson M C Josephine and member Shiji Sivaji on Saturday visited the elderly woman who was locked inside a house at Kottappady in Kothamangalam by her son and daughter-in-law. The woman has been shifted to a destitute centre after the incident came to light two days ago.

The Commission recorded the statement of the woman, aged around 80, after having registered a case suo motu based on media reports which said the woman was locked inside the storeroom. After having allegedly swindled her assets, the son and the daughter-in-law denied her even food and water, reports said. “We have directed the Kottappady CI to ensure protection to her life and freedom to travel. Her son and daughter-in-law, against whom the allegations were levelled, will be summoned before the Commission. We have also sought a report in this regard from the RDO,” Josephine said.