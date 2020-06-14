Seven more test COVID-19 positive in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seven persons, including a three-and-a-half-year-old, tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday. The child’s mother had tested positive on June 3. A West Bengal native, 28, who had arrived from Bengaluru on June 9, New Delhi-returned 31-year-old Mudakuzha native, a Muscat-based NRK, 28, hailing from Maradu and a Vyttila native, 27, and two Maharashtra natives, aged 30 and 47, are among those who tested positive in the district. All of them had arrived here in the past two weeks. With this, the number of active cases in the district went up to 63. Of these, 59 are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery and Adlux Convention Centre, Angamaly.