Warriors on the frontline tired but not done

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As countries all over the world grapple with an elusive cure and uncertain futures, Covid-19 diaries are replete with tales of stoic perseverance and single-minded devotion to duty shown by lakhs of medical professionals. Express takes a look at the lives of healthcare workers, especially doctors and nurses in the government sector. Stressed out, most of them are unable to meet even their spouses and kids

As wave after wave of Covid-19 infections batters the battle-weary healthcare sector, medics at the frontline, shortchanged by lack of sufficient protective gear and depleting ICU resources, are valiantly fighting to hold ground across India. Dr P Krishna Naik, medical consultant, compares his ilk to “weary footsoldiers, kitting up daily to valiantly fight the virus”. He represents over 50,000 frontline warriors who have been Kerala’s “sword and shield” against the virus for the past three months. Stress, tension, fear of running out of protection kits, and the high risk of contracting the disease have left them exhausted and mentally drained out.

As countries all over the world grapple with an elusive cure and uncertain futures, Covid-19 diaries are replete with tales of stoic perseverance and single-minded devotion to duty shown by lakhs of medical professionals. “As many as 91 cases have been treated at our hospital so far. We did not have the infrastructure to treat those many, but we had to, and there was no turning back. Daily, we deal with a plethora of emotions among patients - some depressed, some anxious, some even with suicidal tendencies. Half the battle is in the mind.

We provide them with all the facilities required to keep their minds off the disease. After all, it is our duty to take care of them. It is just us that they have with all their loved ones far away,” said Dr Naik, who works at the General Hospital, Kasaragod, which was a designated Covid hospital when the cases were rising sharply in the district.

Despite a steady influx of people from all parts of the country and the world, Kerala has been able to stay in control of the epidemic so far. This is primarily because of the relentless hard work of ASHA workers and healthcare staff consisting of doctors, nurses and paramedical personnel. But, as the threat of community transmission looming large, the foot soldiers at the forefront are tiring with the prolonged battle taking its toll. Those at the frontlines are paying a physical and emotional price, which is yet to be quantified and calculated.

Dr Omana Menon, Assistant Professor, General Medicine at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, Kochi, recalls what has been the most challenging time of her medical career. It would be her worst nightmare coming true if the cases go up further, she says. “The days are stressful and filled with fear, because at any time the situation can take a turn for the worse. Initially, we had medical uncertainties and the constantly changing guidelines to deal with while treating Covid patients. The world as a whole was grappling with the mysterious virus.

We had to closely monitor what was happening in countries the world over and decide on treatment strategies accordingly. Constantly changing treatment protocols, handling the wards through regular shifts, and managing the requirements of the staff make for a very tough and tiring job. Compared to other states, Kerala has not seen a drastic spike in cases. Our fervent prayer is that it remains this way. If the cases go up, the breaks that we get in between shifts will reduce further, and the days will be more exhausting, as we do not know for how long this battle will go on,” said Dr Omana.

Only those who wear Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), day in and day out, can appreciate the difficulties involved, say medics. Wearing the suit continuously for four hours, sometimes even up to eight hours, covered in sweat, and slowly suffocating, it is a horrible experience. “We were wearing these suits for the first time. Some seniors had worn them earlier during the H1N1 scare.

The pandemic struck at the peak of summer in March-April. With no fans or ACs, it was a harrowing experience,” said Dr Jamaluddeen M, consultant, ENT, General Hospital, Kasaragod. “My son says ‘Corona, Corona coming’ when I come home after duty,” says Dr Jamaluddeen, wryly. “Only restricted staff could enter isolation wards and senior doctors conducted the rounds. Other doctors and I had taken up the charge of help desks, casualties and on-call night duties. In the beginning, it was panic,” he says.

Since the patients land up directly from the airports, all essentials from extra pairs of clothing to nail cutters and mirrors are being arranged at the hospital, said Dr Naik. He, along with Dr Kunjuraman, nodal officer, and Dr Janardhan Naik, physician, took regular rounds of the hospital and prescribed treatment.

As per statistical projections and the state health department reports, Kerala is expected to have 18,000 cases by the end of August. “Our nurses complain that they are tired and fed up of wearing PPEs. The worst fears of cases rising among the healthcare workers have been proven true in other metros. With the lockdown restrictions relaxed, it is scary how people are behaving in public without observing social distancing and without wearing masks properly. If one health worker gets infected, we are risking the entire health system and all the staff in Covid hospitals,” said Nirmala, an infection control nurse at MCH, Kalamassery.

The shifting strictures have affected the team’s morale and confidence, as there seems to be no end to the battle any time soon. How many more days of separation from family and loved ones will need to be endured is anyone’s guess. Health workers are trying to minimise the risk of transmission to families by occupying separate beds and using different crockery. “My wife prepares food and leaves it on the table for me. I take my meals separately in my room. My children are not allowed to come near me. After the initial jitters, now my family seems to have adjusted,” said Dr Jamaluddeen.

Hospitals under private management have been kept on standby in case the infection rate spirals out of control. This would be even more taxing as such hospitals cannot spare their entire staff for Covid-19 wards. Those in isolation wards cannot be engaged in the regular wing, where non-Covid patients would continue to arrive. Physicians opine that a fresh wave of cases would potentially swamp the state’s existing treatment capabilities. Yet, a lot depends on each individual. “If we all take care of ourselves and view everyone around us as a likely patient, limiting interactions only while maintaining social distancing, we will not be losing much and will be well prepared. Otherwise, more lives will be in danger,” said Dr Omana.

Overwhelmed by the sheer number of daily admissions, hospitals in major metros have reported inability to handle more cases. As per statistical projections, India will run out of ICU beds for Covid-19 by July end. Experts predict a steady rise with the numbers peaking in September and October this year. What the future holds in store remains to be seen as our Covid warriors kit up yet again to wage their daily battle against the virus, unmindful of the odds.

18K cases by Aug-end?

As per statistical projections and the state health department reports, Kerala is expected to have 18,000 cases by the end of August. Physicians opine that a fresh wave of cases would potentially swamp the state’s existing treatment capabilities. Yet, a lot depends on each individual.