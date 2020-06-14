We’ve never said we won’t pitch in, say private hospitals

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Just as the Covid-19 pandemic is keeping government doctors and nurses on their toes, the apparent non-participation of private hospitals in the fight against the deadly virus has left the public groping for answers. Besides, the move by the private hospitals to send nurses and doctors to the Gulf defies logic when the Government Medical College Hospitals are grappling with the ever increasing number of Covid patients. But, private hospitals have a different take on the situation. “We have never said we won’t pitch in. The private hospitals, especially Aster Medcity has been always earnest in helping out. We too have been catering to Covid patients,” said Harish Pillai, CEO Aster Hospitals, India.

Aster Hospitals have set apart around 750 beds for Covid patients in India. “However, when it comes to a pandemic situation, certain processes have to be followed. The private-run hospitals aren’t the first line of defence. Once a pandemic is declared the central government issues guidelines which are followed by the states after making suitable changes as per the prevailing conditions,” said Harish.

“Unlike private sector hospitals where beds are limited, the public sector hospitals have large intake capacity. So, the patients are first admitted to the government-run hospitals. Only when these hospitals get overwhelmed does the government think of mobilising the resources available in private hospitals,” he said. According to a doctor with a well-known private hospital, the government can at any time commandeer the resources of private sector hospitals. “Under the Epidemic Act 1897, the government can force the private sector to release its facilities in the larger interest of the public,” he said.

“However, in Kerala, all the big hospitals have already made arrangements like setting aside an entire ward for Covid care,” said the doctor. But there are limitations when it comes to private sector hospitals. “Also, it will be wrong to say that the doctors with the private hospitals are not engaged in the war against Covid. They are bound by the rules of the hospital they work for. Only if the managements give them the go ahead will they be able to offer their services,” he said.

Abraham Varghese, state president, Indian Medical Association (IMA), concurred with the doctor. “Private hospitals can function only if they get a good number of patients. As of now, nearly all the private hospitals have seen a big drop in the number of patients due to Covid. So one can just imagine if word gets out that the hospital is treating Covid patients too,” he said. “Also, we need hospitals where the non-Covid patients can seek treatment,” he said.

The state government has been in talks with the private hospitals in this regard, he added. “With many government hospitals having been converted to Covid Care Centres, other departments functioning there had to be shut down. So, to accommodate these patients the government is in discussion with the private sector. A couple of such arrangements, in which non-Covid patients undergoing treatment at government hospitals were facilitated treatment at private hospitals, has been already implemented at Kodungalloor,” said Abraham.

On the private hospitals dispatching medical teams to foreign countries, Harish Pillai said, “The teams are sent only when a request is made by the government concerned via the Centre. The private hospitals can’t do anything on their own. Everything has to go through the proper channel,” he added. According to him, requests from the Gulf countries and also other states like Maharashtra are more for trained nurses rather than doctors from Kerala.