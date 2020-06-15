STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alunkal bridge: Land for service roads to be taken over by July 31

In all, 79 cents of land are required for the purpose. Of this, the government has already approved the filling of 28 cents.

construction labourers

Kottayam-based Kerala Voluntary Health Services will conduct the socio-impact study of the project. (Representational image | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Land acquisition for constructing service roads of Alunkal Kadavu bridge in Aluva will be wrapped up before July 31. The decision was taken on Saturday at a meeting convened by District Collector S Suhas here, in which Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar and Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath.

Though the bridge has been built, it had remained unused due to the absence of approach roads, which has created troubles for natives of Parambussery, an islet in Aluva. The meeting also evaluated the proceedings for acquiring land for the Purayar railway overbridge project in Aluva.

Kottayam-based Kerala Voluntary Health Services will conduct the socio-impact study of the project.  The study is expected to be completed by July 12. Deputy Collector M V Sureshkumar said land acquisition procedures for the overbridge will begin after the study is over.

Comments

