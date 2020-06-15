Aquatic Quarantine Facility gets biggest consignment from US

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the first time since its inception in 2009, the Aquatic Quarantine Facility (AQF), a premier institution of RGCA-MPEDA, received 3,600 Vannamei (Whiteleg shrimp) broodstock imported by India’s shrimp hatchery operators from Hawaii, USA, providing a firewall against the entry and spread of pathogens in animals through rigorous quarantine measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The import of broodstock, which came as a single consignment from a single source, was facilitated by a chartered flight by six hatchery operators on June 4. The broodstock was quarantined for five days and handed over to hatchery operators with 97.12 per cent of survival on June 8.

MPEDA chairman K S Srinivas said all the broodstock were confirmed their SPF (Sun Protection Factor) status by the screening of OIE standards set by the World Organisation for Animal Health and non-OIE- listed pathogens.



“Although the broodstock arrived at the airport 10 hours later than the scheduled time, the strict bio-security protocol followed in the AQF ensured their successful quarantining and secured the high survival percentage,” he said.

The brooders were brought through cargo flights instead of passenger flights and the animals were under severe stress due to long travel time.



“However, the dedicated and positive efforts of AQF team ensured better survival of the brooders during difficult times of quarantine, and such an initiative was highly appreciated by the hatchery operators and farmers,” he said.