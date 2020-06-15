COVID-19 lockdown enforcement helps Kerala police arrest thief

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The enforcement activities they undertook to implement the lockdown helped the city police crack a vehicle theft case and arrest the youth involved. It all began when the police, during patrolling, took Pathanamthitta native Vysakh, 20, into custody on April 30 for violating lockdown norms.

“He was caught roaming on a motorcycle with two pillion riders after 7pm, in violation of lockdown norms. When asked, he said the vehicle belonged to his friend, a Kollam native. As per norms, a seized vehicle can be released only to the registered owner after the original documents are presented. We verified the RC book particulars and released him on station bail, but seized the vehicle,” said an officer.



Vysakh left saying he will produce the original documents. Soon, the motorcycle’s owner, a Kollam native, approached the North police alleging that his vehicle was stolen from the parking area of the Ernakulam Town railway station.

“The man had parked the vehicle on March 2 but could not retrieve it due to the lockdown. He arrived in June only to find the vehicle missing,” said the official. During the probe, the police came to know that the vehicle seized from Vysakh was the one that was stolen.



They then called Vysakh asking him to produce its documents. Though he tried to evade them, Vysakh was nabbed on Saturday.



“Vysakh was working as a model and used to upload videos on TikTok. A detailed investigation is under way. Vysakh was produced before the court and placed in judicial custody,” said Town SI V B Anas.