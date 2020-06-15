Kozhikode Maoist case: Accused Alan, Thwaha booked for threatening prison officials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fazal, accused in the Kozhikode Maoist case, were booked for allegedly threatening officials at Ernakulam District Jail, Kakkanad.



The Infopark police registered an FIR against the duo after the officials lodged a complaint that the accused threatened them and refused to cooperate with the formalities.



The accused were recently brought to the District Jail from Viyyur Central Prison so that they could be presented before the NIA special court here.



“After the incident, they were shifted back to Viyyur,” said an official with the Prisons department.



A case has been registered under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance and IPC.