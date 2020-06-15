Seven returnees from other countries, states test COVID-19 positive in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seven more people, all returnees from other countries and states, tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Sunday. They are a 26-year-old Aluva native who came from Dubai on May 31, 57-year-old Puthenvelikkara native who came from Abu Dhabi on June 1, a 39-year-old Chennai native who reached here on June 11, a 21-year-old Kadavanthra native who came from Mumbai on June 8 as well as a 40-year-old Ahmedabad native, a 23-year-old Maharashtra native and a 51-year-old Tamil Nadu native who came from Nigeria.

Health officials said two close relatives of the 21-year-old Kadavanthra native who came to Kochi with her on the train, had tested positive recently and were being treated at Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH).



“So far all COVID-19 cases here are imported ones. No community transmission has been reported yet. However, sentinel surveillance and rapid antibody testing are being held to check for community spread,” said an officer.

Three persons recovered on Sunday. They are a 56-year-old Thrissur native who tested positive on May 30, 50-year-old Perumbavoor native who tested positive on June 5 and a 35-year-old Kozhikode native who tested positive on June 10.



“Patients are discharged after testing negative twice consecutively However, we get asymptomatic cases too and there is high probability of such people testing negative as they do not show any symptoms initially. For 10 days from the onset of fever, a patient can transmit the infection after which the virus becomes seemingly less virulent. Therefore, they get cured days after testing positive,” said Kalamassery GMCH superintendent Dr Peter P Vazhayil.



He said there are cases that show negative in the first test and become positive in the second. “There is no need to panic. Still, people should be vigilant and maintain social distancing,” he said.

Buy facemasks for F3



The project aimed at making facemasks available to people at affordable rates was launched here on Sunday. Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of COVID-19 activities here, said the masks will be available for D3 each. Orders can be placed via www.diaguncart.com and the product will be delivered the next day. The products include 100 facemasks for D274, 100 nitrile gloves for D625, reusable face shields at D123, five N95 masks at D714, among others.