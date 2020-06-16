Anger at death of woman in freak mishap, kin blames bank

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Public anger is simmering at the unfortunate death of Beena Noby, 43, in Perumbavoor town after splinters from the glass door of a nationalised bank, against which she had crashed, pierced her body. Outraged relatives and neighbours of Beena accused the bank authorities of showing criminal negligence in having a sheer glass door in a busy branch. However, the manager of the branch was not available for comment.

“It is for the first time we have even heard of such an incident. The woman rushed out to get something. It is said she left her scooter’s keys on the vehicle or money and was going to take it in a flash when she banged against the glass door. The injuries proved fatal,” said Sani George, a member of Koovappady grama panchayat. According to him, the bank authorities should have used their discretion before mounting the door there.

“ Beena and Noby, who runs an electrical shop, set up the business after taking loans. Beena was very active in Kudumbashree and frequently visited the bank,” Sani added.Lalu, a relative of Beena, said, “She used to visit the bank. The glass door was shattered when she banged against it. Normally, the glass panes of buildings would shatter so easily,” he said.

The branch of Vijaya Bank was recently changed to Bank of Baroda following the merger on April 1. According to the bank’s CCTV footage, though the woman managed to get back on her feet immediately, she was seen bleeding profusely. The bank staff rushed to her aid and helped her on to a chair. She remained seated there for a couple of minutes.