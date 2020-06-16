Driving schools struggle despite relaxations in lockdown

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Pre-Covid days used to be hectic for Ratheesh V, 32, an instructor in a driving school at Vennala. He used to impart driving lessons to at least 20 persons daily. Now, the situation is different. “Things are getting tough. Although we called up a few registered students, most of them were reluctant to come, fearing Covid-19 infection,” Ratheesh told TNIE. Though he has worked as a lorry driver, he cannot take it up as he does not own a vehicle. “I have no other option but to stay at home,” he said.

Driving school owners and instructors in the district have the same story to tell. The relaxations in lockdown restrictions have done little to ease their difficulty. With social distancing being the norm and people worried about contracting the virus, driving school owners are in a dilemma over reopening their establishments. While many have resumed operations using masks and gloves, learners are wary.

“Though we can ensure the utmost safety, contactless teaching will not be practical on our roads,” said Amal Shaju, another instructor. Functionaries of All Kerala Motor Driving School Association (AKMDSA) said repayment of loans the school owners took to purchase vehicles is becoming a major worry for them.

“There are schools having over five vehicles bought through loans. Though a moratorium has been announced, the debtors have to pay the entire interest and pending instalments once the restrictions are lifted,” said an AKMDSA representative. Besides loans, many schools have dues like building rent, insurance premiums, various taxes and even salaries of employees.

“Since there is no revenue generation, they are forced to cut salaries. We usually made maximum revenue during April and May as many students appear for tests before the start of the new academic year,” he said.

Now, many schools are looking to the government for temporary support. “As the government has stopped conducting tests, we cannot charge a fee from students. Also, many students who joined before the lockdown may miss the chance to appear for the driving test, as their learner’s licences would have expired. Even if they resume the tests, we have to pay for them. In this situation, we expect a government intervention soon,” said Joshua Abraham, a driving school owner from Ponnurunni.