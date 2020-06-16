Ernakulam district out of comfort zone, Covid positive cases on rise

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district is coming out of its comfort zone as cases of Covid-19 infection have started rising steadily-- 13 on Monday alone. Though all these persons had arrived in the district from foreign countries or other affected states, health officials have asked the public to maintain vigil, fearing high chances of community transmission. With the new ones, the number of active cases in the district has risen to 83.

A 23-year-old Tamil Nadu native who arrived here from Kuwait on June 13; a 27-year-old Chendamangalam native who arrived from Qatar on June 13, a 26-year-old and a 25-year-old Maharashtra natives, who arrived from Mumbai on June 12; and a 31-year-old Rajasthan native who arrived from Mumbai on June 12 tested positive for the virus infection on Monday.

The other positive cases in the district are a 36-year-old Udayamperoor native who arrived from Delhi on June 2; a 49-year-old Maharashtra native who arrived from Nigeria on May 31; a 23-year-old Ramamangalam native who arrived from Qatar on June 5; a 27-year-old Puthenvelikkara native, a 52-year-old Cheranalloor native and a 31-year-old Eloor native, who all arrived from Dubai on June 4; a 43-year-old Alappuzha native who arrived from Kuwait on June 12; and a 25-year-old Kadavoor native who arrived from Dubai on June 4.

Besides, two Kollam natives aged 49 and 53 years who arrived from Kuwait on June 12 and June 13, respectively, are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. A 31-year-old Rajasthan native is undergoing treatment at INHS Sanjivani, the Naval Hospital, here.

‘No community spread’

According to the health department, all those who tested positive had been under quarantine and closely monitored by the department. “Till now, we have no community transmission in the district. All positive cases are those who arrived from other affected states and countries. Even if we take a look at those becoming positive, many are natives of other states. The cases are likely to go up in the coming days with more trains and flights arriving,” said an MCH official at Kalamassery. Meanwhile, two persons have recovered from Covid-19 in the district —a 63-year-old Vadavucode native who tested positive on May 29 and a 46-year-old Nedumbassery native who tested positive on June 5.

Follow guidelines

“Those who have been quarantined at home and institutions are being closely monitored. We are ensuring that Asha workers and local self-government bodies are keeping track of their activities. There is no need for panic. Even the antibody testing conducted by the department shows no signs of community transmission. So far, over 200 samples have been tested. But strict social distancing in public places must be maintained. Not maintaining social distancing and wearing masks improperly are seen in many parts of the districts. It is a joint effort, and all must do their part to not contract the disease,” said a health official. Seventy-eight people are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital and Adlux Convention Centre in Angamaly. As many as 114 samples were sent on Monday.

Positive cases: 13

Total positive cases to date: 130

Positive cases under treatment:83

Patients recovered so far: 46

Sample sent for testing : 114

Results received: 157

(13 positive; 144 negative)

Results awaited: 305

Persons added to

hospital isolation: 11

Discharged from

hospital isolation: 13

Total people under hospital isolation: 122 (Govt Medical College, Kalamassery - 52, Government Hospital Muvattupuzha- 3, Govt Taluk Hospital, Karuvelippadi- 2, Angamaly Adlux- 32, INHS Sanjeevni -5, Private hospitals -28

Persons at Covid Care Centres: 603

Added to home quarantine: 846

Released from home quarantine: 878

Total people under home quarantine: 9,834

Calls received at call centre: 221

Patients underwent counselling: 356

Ernakulam native in isolation in Palakkad hosp jumps quarantine

Palakkad: A man hailing from Kadavanthara in Ernakulam, who had been in isolation at the Taluk hospital in Ottappalam for suspected Covid infection, escaped from there early on Monday. Since arriving from Palani three days ago, the 46-year-old had shown symptoms of the disease. He was then placed in quarantine at the Taluk hospital and his swab samples were sent for testing. But even before the test results arrived, he fled the hospital around 1.45 am on a two- wheeler. Following complaint from the authorities, the police have launched a manhunt. Earlier, he had nabbed him from Pathripala. On being placed in quarantine, he had insisted that he wanted to go home.

Youth arrested for quarantine violation

Kochi: The Ernakulam rural police on Monday arrested a youth for violating home quarantine norms. He woks as a driver. The youth reached home from Gujarat on June 12 and was placed under home quarantine. However, he was found roaming on the road. He was arrested under Kerala Epidemic Ordinance 2020 and shifted to Alfa Covid-19 centre, Edakochi, said police.