Mind matters Covid and your child’s mental health

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Recent incidents of children committing suicide amid the pandemic have highlighted the importance of an interactive environment and the need to have better conversations on mental health. TNIE speaks to experts on the same

The suicide of Devika, a 14-year-old girl from Malappuram, by setting herself ablaze as she was unable to attend virtual classes due to the lack of facilities at home sent shockwaves across the state. Even as the Crime Branch probe is on, another case of suicide was reported recently in Kollam where a Class VI student hung herself from the ceiling of the bedroom. The reason for the drastic step is still unknown. Many such incidents are being reported amid the pandemic outbreak and the lockdown. With schools engaged only in virtual classes, it might be difficult for school counsellors or mental health experts to observe children and adolescents who are struggling emotionally. Parents are also finding themselves suddenly in the shoes of a teacher but they may not be on the frontline or know how to support their wards.

Mental health experts opine that growing feelings of loneliness and social isolation due to the pandemic could be the reasons behind the increasing cases of suicides among children and teens. “Currently, everyone is facing stress, anxiety, depression and unpredictability about their future. But with schools considered to be one of the most important places to interact socially now closed, children are going through a tough phase,” said Dr Sheena G Soman, consultant psychiatrist, Mental Health Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

Dr Sheena said: “The pandemic and the continuing lockdown is leading to a state of helplessness. In that state when a person feels that they have no control over their situation, they may begin to behave irrationally. Children are especially at risk when there is a lack of response to their actions from their parents. Situations such as the lack of facilities and zero interaction can lead to mental health issues such as stress and anxiety and in severe cases, it might also lead to suicide.” Although it might be difficult for the parents to understand if their child is struggling due to the pandemic, experts say that it is important that parents ensure a more positive environment at home. Parents should be able to openly talk to their children about their feelings and also try to engage in indoor games.

Dr C J John, psychiatrist, Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi said: “It has been observed that the ability of children to deal with stress during failure and rejection is decreasing by the day. To cope in such situations, they find social support from peers and teachers in school beyond their family members. However, with the pandemic, lack of such a platform is creating a newfound vulnerability among children.

Although educational needs are being satisfied to some extent, their emotional needs are not being addressed. This has led to an increase in the number of cases where young children take the extreme step.”

Dr John said that children show signs of stress and anxiety with behavioural changes such as keeping aloof and not mingling with their peers. However, it has become difficult to observe such behavioural changes in such trying times.

To help children wade through tough times, the Women and Child Development Department launched a first-of-its-kind programme, ‘Kutty desk’ in the state as part of ‘Our Responsibility to Children’ (ORC) which had received good feedback.

“The ‘Kutty desk’ was aimed at boosting the morale of students during the lockdown. We are planning to do more programmes focusing on the mental health of children in the coming days,”said Arya R Chandra, state programme officer of ORC. Kochi-based NGO Together We Can (TWC) had sent a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him not to hastily shift education online, rather look into the mental effects of the same on children.

“When the entire country went into lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the rising cases of mental health issues were neglected. Government initiatives should also safeguard the emotional and social wellbeing of children,” said Seema Lal, special educator and executive trustee of TWC.

Kutty desk for aid

To help children wade through tough times, the Women and Child Development Department launched a first-of-its-kind programme ‘Kutty Desk’ in the state as part of ‘Our Responsibility to Children’ (ORC) which had received good feedback. “The ‘Kutty Desk’ was aimed at boosting the morale of students during the lockdown. We are planning to do more programmes focusing on the mental health of children in the coming days,” said Arya R Chandra, state programme officer of ORC.