13 new Covid cases in Ernakulam district again in last 24 hours

For the second straight day, 13 people on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 in the district, raising a major concern. With this, the number of confirmed cases here stood at 95. 

Published: 17th June 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the second straight day, 13 people on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 in the district, raising a major concern. With this, the number of confirmed cases here stood at 95. The new cases include four Aluva residents who arrived  from Kuwait; a Kunnukara resident, 35, a Ayavana resident, 40,  and his two children who had arrived by the same flight; a  Dubai-returned person, 26, hailing from Elamakkara; a Kunnathunadu man, 28, who came from Doha; a 53-year-old resident of Edakkaduvayal, who arrived from Abu Dhabi; a Thrikkakara resident, 34, who came from Dubai, and a Lakshadweep native, 34, who came on the Kuwait-Karipur flight on May 26. The case of the Lakshadweep man raises concern.

While the coronavirus incubation period is said to be 14 days, he developed symptoms nearly a week later. A 48-year-old Kakkanad resident diagnosed with the disease on May 2 was released. Meanwhile, a total of 792 persons are in observation in the district.

