Ernakulam district sees increase in dengue cases

Kothamangalam, Pandappilly and Varapetty have reported most number of cases in Ernakulam

Published: 17th June 2020 07:08 AM

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The number of dengue cases in the district is on the rise and the Eastern part of Kochi is currently a hotspot. As per the statistics with the District Medical Officer’s office, there are 1,079  suspected dengue cases in Ernakulam as of June 15,According to Dr Vinod Paulose, district surveillance officer, non-Covid communicable diseases, the number of confirmed cases till date is 81. “However, this doesn’t mean that only 81 people have dengue. It only means that serum from 81 people have been taken at random and sent for testing at the government laboratory,” he said. He blamed the poor civic sense of the public for the increase in the dengue cases.

“As per epidemiology, dengue cases see a spurt every three years. If one were to examine the data, it becomes clear that after 2017 when the district clocked 1,111 cases, 2020 may see chances of a similar spread of the disease,” said Dr Vinod. According to him, though Kochi city has reported 119 cases so far, Pandappilly near Muvattupuzha has reported 289 cases from eight panchayats. “In Kochi city, Pottakuzhy has the most number of cases.

Fifteen cases have been reported from here till date,” said Dr Vinod. “At Varapetty, one ward of the panchayat reported as many as 28 cases,” he added. According to him, Kothamangalam, Pandappilly and Varapetty are the hotspots in the district as of now. He said, “The officials of the Health Department are engaged in surveillance work to detect and destroy breeding grounds of mosquitoes that cause dengue.” 

“Once the source is detected, the panchayats and the municipalities are notified, which then take the necessary action.”. However, the health officials who are involved in the surveillance blame the lackadaisical attitude of residents. “Whenever we come across mosquito breeding grounds, we instruct the residents on how to destroy the same and also take steps to prevent any further occurrences. But we find that the things have gone back to square one when we visit the place after one week,” said a health inspector. 

“The situation can be brought under control if people use one day a week to clean up their surroundings,” he added. According to Dr Vinod, information about dengue patients under treatment at private hospitals is also being collected. “This is to get comprehensive statistics on the problem and initiate action accordingly,” he said.

As per the department, its district vector control unit is carrying out fogging in affected areas to keep the situation under control. “Fogging will continue in all areas where dengue fever is being reported,” said a health official. The department has roped in Asha workers to conduct awareness campaigns and ensure the premises of houses are clean.  Meanwhile, suspected dengue cases have also been reported from places like Valakom, Pindimana, Muvattupuzha, Vengola, Kalady, Kalamassery, Kaloor, Mulavukad, Mulanthuruthy, Kadavoor and Piravom.

