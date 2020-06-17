‘Gandhian values vital to build responsible generation’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice-Chancellor M S Rajasree asked parents and teachers to take efforts to inculcate Gandhian values in students so that the younger generation takes up the moral responsibility to protect nature and steer clear from social evils like alcoholism. Inaugurating the ‘Gandhi Smriti-Vrikshasree’ project, jointly organised by Sreekariyam Governemnt High School and Gandhi Centre, Rajashree said that Gandhian values are key to build a responsible generation.

V S Harindranath, state chairman of Gandhian Centre, presided over. The initiative ‘Vrikshasree’ is being conducted with the participation of students from schools across the state, as part of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Former chairman of State Biodiversity Board Oommen V Oommen also attended the function.

The plan is to implement the initiative at 150 schools across the state. “We have just launched the initiative and our aim is to reach out to as many institutions as possible. and get them involved We are aiming for 150 institutions as part of the observation of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. We will be giving more thrust for mango tree and Jackfruit tree,” said Hareendranath.