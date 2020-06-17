Moothakunnam-Edappally highway widening: Ground work from June 30

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The widening of National Highway-17, on the heavily congested Moothakunnam-Edappally stretch which was delayed due to land acquisition hurdle, has got a fresh lease of life. A meeting convened by District Collector S Suhas on Tuesday, which was attended by officials of various departments, decided to launch the groundwork for the proposed NH widening project on June 30.

Though the road widening proposal is almost a decade old, the plan remained on paper. The existing stretch has only a width of 30 m and the plan is to widen it to 45 m. The work will be implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Though the preliminary work on the project was expected to be launched by June first week, it was postponed owing to technical reasons.

As per the new plan, the stone laying and related works will be completed before July 21. The land survey will be completed in August. It was also decided to publish the final notification on land acquisition for the project before September 10.