STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Scientific inquiry launched into woman’s death at bank

A scientific expert team of the police inspected the A M Road branch of Bank of Baroda at Perumbavoor, the spot of the incident. 

Published: 17th June 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Beena Noby

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Perumbavoor police on Tuesday launched a scientific inquiry into the death of the 43-year-old woman at Perumbavoor, who died on Monday after bumping into a bank’s glass door, which shattered and a broken piece pierced her stomach. A scientific expert team of the police inspected the A M Road branch of Bank of Baroda at Perumbavoor, the spot of the incident.

The probe was launched after the relatives of Beena Noby, the deceased, lodged a complaint alleging serious lapses on the bank’s part. They alleged the bank authorities installed a low-quality glass door at its entrance. Perumbavoor CI C Jayakumar said they had registered a case of “accidental death under CrPC Section 174.

“It may be changed depending on our findings. The police are examining whether there was any lapse on the bank’s part. For this, we will check whether there are any norms related to installation of glass doors,” Jayakumar said. The bank is functioning in a rented building and was previously occupied by Vijaya Bank since 2013. In April, it was turned into a Bank of Baroda branch following a merger. “The bank officials are not sure whether the frame is fitted with toughened glass and said the door had been in use since Vijaya Bank occupied the space,” said a police officer.

The Perumbavoor municipality has directed its engineering division to inspect the building. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and its chairman Justice Antony Dominic has ordered Ernakulam rural  police chief K Karthik and the Perumbavoor municipal secretary to submit a report within three weeks.   

Beena’s body was handed over to relatives after the postmortem.  The body was brought to her residence at Mankuzhy near Koovappady by 6pm. The relatives said the burial will be held at 10am on Wednesday.

Architects slam banks for compromising on quality

The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Kerala chapter, has come out strongly against the use of sub-standard materials in interior works. According to L Gopakumar, chairman, IIA-Kerala chapter, the banks that award tender to the lowest bidder all for the sake of profit are the culprits. “The wrong policies of banks too are to be blamed for such occurrences,” he said. “The tendency of the contractors to compromise on quality of materials is the main reason behind the fall in quality,” he said. According to him, just as laws have been made to weed out frauds in the medical field, the government should take similar steps in the construction sector. IIA-Kerala chapter will soon conduct an independent investigation to check whether public buildings conform to safety rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp