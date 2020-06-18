District administration readies action plan to contain sudden pandemic surge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration has chalked out an action plan if the number of Covid cases in the district goes beyond control. The strategy named ‘Surge plan’ was revealed by district collector S Suhas on Wednesday. The plan was prepared considering the fact that a large number of people from other states will reach the district at the airport, port and railway stations.

Telemedicine, outpatient clinics, Covid care centres, 88 government and private hospitals, three district-level First-Line Treatment Centres (FLTCs), 15 block-level FLTCs and panchayat and municipality-level treatment centres are included in the plan. According to the collector, the plan has been designed based on the number of patients. “The number of patients was projected in seven phases using mathematical modelling based on the experience so far.

The plan envisages the possibility of between 6,000 and 22,500 patients during the acute phase. Of these, 18,000 will have only minimal symptoms, 3,375 people will have common symptoms and 1,125 people will have severe symptoms,” said the collector. If the number of patients is between 50 and 300, 240 people with mild symptoms will be admitted to the FLTC at the Angamali Adlux Exhibition Centre. Forty-five with common symptoms and 15 with severe symptoms will be treated at Ernakulam MCH.