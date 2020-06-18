Find your gateway to divinity

Sonal Joshi By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the runup to International Yoga Day on June 21, TNIE brings you expert advice on yoga and a healthier lifestyle through a series of articles. Continuing our topic on Chakras, we shall now be addressing individual Chakras and how to balance them

The Anahata Chakra is situated in the centre of the chest, close to the heart behind the sternum. The colour of Anahata Chakra is blue, the element is Air which represents freedom and expansion .This means that through this Chakra our consciousness can expand into infinity. The Anahata Chakra is the seat of the Divine Self (Soul). It is the store house of the divine qualities such as bliss, peace, harmony, love, understanding, empathy, clarity, purity, unity, compassion, kindness and forgiveness.

It is also the centre of emotions and feelings. When the energy of the Anahata Chakra flows up towards spiritual consciousness, our feelings are expressed as Bhakti, pure divine love and devotion. However, if our Anahata Chakra deviates away from the centre point, one stoops down to the spheres of worldly passion and our emotions become confused and unbalanced. It is then that desire, jealousy, sadness and despair overwhelm us.

At physical level it governs the heart and lungs. Imbalance in this Chakra can lead to poor immune system , poor circulation, high/low blood pressure, respiratory and breathing difficulties. In the present scenario having a compromised immune system can make one easily susceptible to Covid 19 infection. Ascertaining the condition of one’s immunity is of utmost importance. This can be done very easily by the non invasive method of Electro-Photonic Imaging (Kirlian Effect).

If the immunity is found to be low, utmost precaution and other therapeutic measures are suggested and administered at our yoga studio. Another power arising from Anahata Chakra is Sankalpa Shakti, the power to fulfill desires. When you wish for a desire to be fulfilled, concentrate on it in your heart. The purer your Anahata Chakra, the more swiftly the legitimate wishes will be fulfilled. Meditation and chanting of the mantra YAM while adopting Hridaya Mudra and visualizing Blue color helps to balance this chakra quickly. Ustrasan, Dhanurasan and Bhujangasana should also be performed.

Poses to activate Anahata ChakraHridaya mudra

● Bend the index finger to place the tip at the base of the thumb. Lightly touch the tips of the ring and the middle finger.

● Hold the mudra for a minimum of 15 minutes. Repeat this three times in a day.

Ustrasana

● Stand on your knees with hip width distance between them.

● Pushing the hips forward place your right palm on the right heel and left palm on the left heel

● Breathe normally as you maintain the posture.

● Breath out and release the posture.

Dhanurasana

● Lie down in a prone position.

● Exhale, bend your knees and hold the ankles with hands.

● While inhaling raise the thighs, head and chest as high as possible.

● Try to maintain weight on the lower abdomen. Join the ankles.

● Release the posture as you exhale.

Bhujangasana

● Lie on the floor in Prone posture.

● Place the palms on the floor next to the last rib.

● Inhale and lift up the upper body. Breathe normally.

● Release the posture as you exhale

Sonal Joshi is the founder head of Samarth Yoga Darshan, the Yoga Studio at Kochi, where she conducts Yoga and therapy sessions. Contact: 9388686027,

www.samarth.yoga