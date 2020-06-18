Five test positive in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After two consecutive days of highest positive cases, Ernakulam saw a drop in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. While five persons tested positive, two recovered from the pandemic.Out of the positive cases, a 32-year-old Telangana native arrived on June 4 from Muscat, a 23-year-old Tamil Nadu-native reached Kochi from Qatar on June 7 and another 23-year-old Tamil Nadu native came from Delhi on June 15.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old woman from Vazhakkulam arrived from Mumbai by train on June 4. Fifth positive case, a 48-year-old woman from Puthenvelikkara, contracted the virus through transmission as her relative tested Covid-19 positive on June 15.

The Indian Navy officer who tested positive on May 26 and has been under treatment at INHS Sanjeevani recovered on Wednesday. Along with him, an 80-year-old woman from Thrissur also tested negative.

Apart from these, a 21-year-old Pathanamthitta native and a 39-year-old Palakkad native who arrived from Russia on June 16 and a 40-year-old Kollam-native who arrived on May 27 are also under treatment for Covid-19 in the district.