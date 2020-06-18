STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi Metro turns three; no celebration due to Covid

Had it not been for Covid-19, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) would have already launched the services till Petta.

Published: 18th June 2020 07:13 AM

Kochi Metro | file photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro, which elevated the state’s commercial capital to the mega league of Tier-I cities boasting of metro rail services, turned three on Wednesday. However, the momentous occasion passed sans celebrations owing to the pandemic. It was on June 17, 2017, that the Kochi Metro commenced commercial operations between Palarivattom and Aluva. Later the services were extended to Maharaja’s College and in 2019, till Vyttila. The first phase of the project is up to Petta.

Had it not been for Covid-19, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) would have already launched the services till Petta. The final 1.3-km stretch between Thykkoodam and Petta is all set for commissioning. However, following the nation-wide lockdown the services of Kochi Metro were suspended. The Commissioner of Metro Rail safety has already given nod for the final stretch.

The KMRL officers said, as the Union Government is yet to announce a date for resuming services after the lockdown, final date to extend services up to Petta is yet to be taken.After the first phase, KMRL will extend services up to Tripunithura as phase 1(a) and up to Kakkanad in phase 2. The work on Tripunithura extension has already been launched.

Kochi Metro
