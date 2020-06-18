Nuals to study the impact of Covid

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An s directed by the University Grants Commission, the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (Nuals) proposes to survey the impact of Covid-19 pandemic among the villagers in two panchayats and three municipalities. NUALS survey will cover Alangad and Edathala panchayats and municipalities like Tripunithura, Thrikkakara and Kalamassery. The survey team will approach 500 people together to get feedback on their awareness about Covid and measures taken by them to combat the spread of pandemic etc.

A task force under the leadership of S Mini has been formed along with student welfare officer Sujith S Nair and research officer S Bindu, said Vice-Chancellor K C Sunny. The survey will be conducted from Thursday to June 25 and the report will be submitted to UGC on June 30, as per the schedule.