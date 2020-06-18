Panic grips Karukappilly as youth tests positive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The otherwise busy streets of Karukappilly on Wednesday wore a deserted look after it became known that a resident had tested positive for Covid-19. With rumour mills working overtime and spreading stories of how the person who returned from Dubai went around in the area visiting shops and relatives, people panicked and preferred to remain indoors. However, these rumours left in its wake a very hurt youth.

According to P M Harris, chairman, standing committee for works, Kochi Corporation, the rumour mills have been working overtime. “However, according to a voice clip sent by the youth, he had never gone around shopping or visiting relatives,” he said. The youth, who had arrived from Dubai on May 29, had been in home quarantine for 14-days, added Harris.

“He had come home to attend the funeral of his father, he said. Though the government advertisements urge people not to vilify the patients, the youth in his thirties got to experience the exact opposite. “I had been taking all the necessary precautions and didn’t even go to my house to see my mother,” said the youth in the audio clip. He preferred to live in a room in his under-construction house.

“I arrived in Kerala on May 29 on board the Air India flight and was suggested to enter home quarantine. I was transported in a car provided by the district administration right at the doorstep of my house at night to not cause any problem for the other residents,” he said. I didn’t even visit my mother, preferring to say hello from outside, he added.

According to him, after the quarantine period was over, he was to go to get the all-clear certificate from the Health Centre at Thammanam. “But I was told it was not functioning on the said date. Later in the day, I experienced a headache and then body pain. So I called a tele-doctor who advised me to take paracetamol. The next day I was contacted by the health department asking me about my health and was asked to come in for a test,” he said.

On June 13, he was picked up from his home by the health department and taken to Kalamassery Medical College where he tested positive for Covid. “I was admitted,” he added. “It was only after my mother called me up did I come to know about the rumours doing the rounds. However, I want to make clear that I never left my room. Even while leaving for the medical college I said goodbye to my mother from outside the window,” he said. Please understand that I am not the culprit here, he added.

“Please don’t vilify me,” pleaded the youth who sought support from his fellow residents. Meanwhile, the additional district medical officer and also district surveillance officer (Covid-19) Dr Sreedevi said there is no need for the residents to panic. “The patient has been shifted to Kalamassery and he has not been in contact with anyone. He had remained in strict quarantine. Hence, the area is not recommended for a containment zone,” she said.