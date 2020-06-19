Double edged word

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Like smouldering fire that refuses to die down, Hirandas Murali (aka Vedan) voices many questions that may sound unpleasant to those in authority. ‘Who are the slaves and the lords of the irrigated fields? Who fenced them into thousand fragments? How many kinsfolk were decimated? Spines stooping, heads hanging, for how much longer?’. Just these first verses from ‘Voice of Voiceless’, Vedan’s Malayalam rap song, throws light on the injustices faced by scheduled castes and tribes. Released on YouTube on June 13, the video has garnered thousands of views, and most listeners claim that ‘Voice of Voiceless’ has filled a void in Malayalam rap. The song was shared by the likes of director Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Written around five months ago, ‘Voice of Voiceless’ talks about suppression based on caste, colour and religion and calls out false patriots. Politically volatile in nature, it stands up for those who were silenced and discriminated by age-old arbitrary practices. Vedan’s vocal protest is food for thought, an eye and ear-opener. The raw and gritty song is dedicated to all who feel they are entitled to the right to life, but are never given the chances. Those who wish to walk in the forefront, but are always restricted to the margins. They hope for a world where they have the right to dream.

Hirandas highlights that he was nicknamed ‘Vedan’ (hunter) as a child, and the name just stuck. “I fall into the so-called Dalit category. However, I do not believe in such classifications. But when you live in such a community, there is bound to be discrimination. Throughout my childhood, I have been a victim of the same and have watched people around me fall prey to this system,” says Vedan.

The Thrissur-based artist chose rap as his medium owing to its historical roots—a soundtrack to revolution against class systems all over the world. “We have several Malayalam rappers, primarily commercial ones. But the soul of rap speaks differently to me. Hence I focused on speaking volumes through each verse. And it has received the right kind of attention,” Vedan says.

‘Voice of Voiceless’ has arrived at a time when protests against discrimination is setting many nation ablaze with rage. While agitations have erupted over #BlackLivesMatter, scores of people have been historically discriminated against in India. Vedan agrees that though this video released at a time like this, discrimination has always existed, regardless of the era.

“I have plans for more material. Currently, I have committed myself towards developing a track for director Anil Radhakrishnan Menon’s upcoming venture. I have a lot to say through my music. People might accuse you of substance abuse or misinterpret you when you choose to speak on a wider platform. Right now, through rap, I feel my messages have hit the bulls eye,” he adds.

Directed by Akhil Ramachandran, the video comprises scintillating visuals that add layers to its concept. While Hrithwick Sasikumar handled the camera, the beats were produced by Kevin Sonney. AOM Studios mixed the track. You can find the video on his channel ‘VEDAN with Word’.