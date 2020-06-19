Kerala HC directs amicus curiae to inspect Kaloor abattoir

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the unhygienic condition of the slaughterhouse in Kaloor, the High Court on Thursday directed the amicus curiae to inspect the facility and find out whether animal waste, like blood, is discharged into the Perandoor canal. Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive on a petition relating to the cleaning of the Perandoor canal. The petitioner alleged that the slaughterhouse run by Kochi Corporation is discharging untreated blood and other noxious animal waste directly into the canal.

The HC observed, “If the allegations are true, it presents an extremely deleterious situation because this court has been ordering time and again that no one would be permitted to discharge any kind of sewerage or waste into the canal directly. Besides, the slaughterhouse wastes, which are animal byproducts, potentially contained different pathogens which could cause havoc to the general health of the public at large.”