Marooned in times of Covid-19

Though restrictions have eased, several residents of Thanthonnithuruthu live in poverty, having lost their jobs  

Published: 19th June 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 07:01 AM

(File) Workers are seen transporting LPG cylinders to distribute them to the residents of Thanthonnithuruth , Express

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Their horizon is lined with some of Kochi’s luxurious flats. For the residents of Thanthonnithuruthu, just over a kilometre across Marine Drive, this is a constant reminder of everything they can’t have. Living on an island can have its perks during a pandemic. But the 65 families here are fighting a different battle. The coronavirus may seem further away compared to the mainlanders but the pandemic-induced lockdown has hindered their barely existent connectivity. Even though restrictions have eased, several residents have lost their jobs and many live in poverty.

Their plea for access has been pushed into the background, said one of the residents. A domestic worker in the city, she lost her job in the first week of the lockdown, primarily because the Kerala State Water Department stopped the ferry service. “There are many of us out of job now. The boat service has resumed but looking for employment now isn’t easy,” she said.

Subbaiyan T R, another resident who works as a fisher and occasionally drives an autorickshaw in the city, said  that things are slowly getting back to normal after the lockdown has been eased. “During the past two months, we received two kits from the government. Most residents are engaged in fishing or manual labour. For manual labourers, life has been tough since the lockdown,” he said.

The wait for a bridge and an outer bund around the island has been continuing long. “The difficulty in transporting construction materials to the island is the major reason why infrastructure projects keep getting delayed. An amount of `6 lakh was set aside for the bund but there is very little progress. Last week, the mud was sampled for the same,” said Ansa James, councillor. 

Meanwhile, as everyone is making sure to consume healthier and safer food and water, it seems to be a momentous task for those in Thanthonnithuruthu.  “Using my CSR funds, I have been trying to set up a facility for drinking water for the residents; currently, their source of water is extremely impure and unsafe. As for masks and social distancing, residents try following the norms,” said Ansa.

The councillor highlighted the pathetic condition of the 65 families. “I have received calls from them pleading for help -- there have been several instances of starvation on the island during the lockdown, despite providing kits. The issue of connectivity has been reiterated several times but it falls on deaf ears. At least a bridge just for walking would suffice. The situation gets worse when someone falls severely ill or during funerals -- bodies have fallen into the water while being taken to the crematorium,” she said. 
The proposed Kochi Water Metro Project could improve connectivity but for the islanders, hope is far in sight.

Excluding daily resources, the children of the Thuruthu are also unable to attend virtual classrooms. “The only government institution here, an anganwadi, is run-down structure and the teacher has lost her job. Children aren’t equipped with online educational resources,” she added.

no online class
